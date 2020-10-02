Nurse bitten by patient at Altnagelvin Hospital

A 42-year-old Derry man was today jailed for biting a nurse last month while she was treating him at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Jason Curry, from Mount Street, was sentenced to five months in prison for the attack on the nurse on September 3.

He was also convicted at Derry Magistrates Court of a number of other offences, including assaulting his partner.

In relation to the attack on the nurse, the court was told that Curry had been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital on September 3 for treatment for a suspected drug overdose.

While he was being treated by the nurse, Curry bit her finger and threatened to punch her.

The court was told that earlier on the same day, police had been contacted by Curry's partner who said that she had been assaulted by him.

The court hearing was also told details of an incident in May of this year during which Curry carried out another assault on his partner.

During the incident in May, he also stole his partner's phone and house key.

A defence solicitor said that his client realised the relationship with his former partner was 'extremely toxic' and that he accepts that the relationship is over.

The solicitor said Curry was 'alcohol dependent' and would be seeking help for his 'long-standing' problem.

In relation to the attack on the nurse, the solicitor said he was 'thoroughly embarrassed and ashamed' of his behaviour.

Judge Barney McElholm said the court would have 'no sympathy' for Curry given his record for violence, particularly towards women.

He was sentenced to five months in prison for the attacks on the nurse and his partner.

The sentences are to run consecutively which means that he will serve a total of ten months.

Curry was sentenced to five months concurrently on each of the other charges.

Judge McElholm said he had no time for Curry's explanation.

“It is remarkable how many of these thugs instruct their lawyers to say this is a toxic relationship,” said the judge.

“He is a toxic individual. The violence is all one way so he needn't think he is going to come in here and make it out 'oh we are just two people who can't get on'.

“He responds to situations through violence and if I could give him three times the sentence I have give him I would cheerfully do it.”