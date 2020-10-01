Post-primary school confirms Covid case

Some pupils at a second County Derry post-primary school have been asked to self-isolate following confirmation of a positive case of Covid-19 within the school community.

Peter Friel, principal of St Pius X College, Magherafelt, made the announcement via their Facebook page this evening.

”We have a confirmed case(s) of Covid-19 in our school community,” he said.

”Parents of Year 10 and 14 pupils must keep your child at home tomorrow and await further guidance.”

The school is the second post-primary school in the Magherafelt area to confirm a positive case of the virus, after Rainey Endowed School confirmed a case on Monday.