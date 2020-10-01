New book published on the life of inspirational Derry nun Sister Clare Crockett

A new book has been published about an inspirational young Derry nun who many believe will be made a saint.

Sister Clare Crockett from the Brandwell area of the city had been pursuing a career as an actress and TV presenter when she got the calling to devote her life to God.

The story of her religious conversion, 'All or Nothing: Sr Clare Crockett', has been turned into a film which has got 3.5 million views on YouTube.

Now the nun who made the film, Sister Kristen Gardener, who was a novice alongside the young Derry nun in Spain, has written her biography.

'Sr Clare Crockett: Alone with Christ Alone' is based on interviews from people who knew her, and her own religious writings.

Sister Kristen, who now lives in Rome, spoke with Sr Clare's sisters Shauna Gill and Megan Nicel about her childhood growing up in Derry in the 1980s and 90s for the book.

"We were happy to give our family blessing to the biography and share our stories about Clare," said Mrs Gill.

"It was quite emotional when we proofread all the stories about her childhood, because it brought back all the things we used to do together like going down the banking on a biscuit tin lid.

"It just brought all those great memories back and I could just hear my mammy's voice in my head when I was reading them."

Sr Clare was just 33-years-old when she died in the stairwell of her school in Ecuador as she attempted to guide five girls to safety during an earthquake.

Since her death many people from across the world have begun praying to her and a number of miracles have been attributed to her intercession.

A novena prayer to Sister Clare, which was written by her holy order, Servant Sisters of the Home of the Mother, has brought great comfort to people during the coronavirus pandemic and many homes in the city have displayed her picture in their window to ask for her protection.

Sr Clare's grave in the City Cemetery has become a place of pilgrimage for many.

"I went up to her grave the other night and there must have been 20 bouquets of flowers laid there," said Mrs Gill.

"Those are all thank yous for favours that have been granted.

"While I was there there were a steady stream of people visiting her grave.

"There was one young couple who had come all the way from Armagh after hearing about her.

"They said once they heard about her they had to come. It's amazing how many young lives she has touched,” added the local woman.

Next April 16 is the 5th anniversary of Sister Clare's death and her holy order will then open the cause for her to be made a 'Servant of God' by the Pope, which is the first step in the canonisation process.

"A lot of miracles have been attributed to Sr Clare's intercession and there are growing testimonies about the things she has done" added Mrs Gill.

'Sr Clare Crockett: Alone with Christ Alone' by Sister Kristen Gardener is available to buy on Amazon in paperback and for the Kindle.