Derry woman appointed to one of the most important roles in the education sector in Northern Ireland

Faustina Graham pictured with the Education Minister Peter Weir at Stormont.
A Derry woman has been appointed to one of the most important roles in the Northern Ireland education sector.
Faustina Graham is the new Chief Inspector of the Education Training Inspectorate (ETI).
ETI carries out independent inspections of schools in a bid to maintain the highest of standards.
As Chief Inspector, Mrs Graham, who was previously Assistant Chief Inspector within ETI, will lead this vital process.
Her appointment was announced by Education Minister Peter Weir.
“Faustina has extensive experience of leading teams within various divisions of the Inspectorate including the primary and post primary school sectors and further education,” said Mr Weir.
“I have no doubt that her valuable experience gained in ETI in the past and more recently leading policy work in the Department, will be an asset in leading the important work of the Inspectorate to raise standards and tackle underachievement in our schools.
“The Education and Training Inspectorate comprises a group of highly professional staff who play a critical role in supporting education and training institutions and in providing assurance about the quality of teaching and learning.
“I wish Faustina well in her new post and look forward to continuing to work closely with the Inspectorate to provide the best education outcomes for all learners in Northern Ireland.”
The Department of Education said that prior to taking up her new role, Mrs Graham led the ‘Schools’ division within ETI, covering all aspects of the inspection process in the primary and post primary school sector.
She has also led teams in ETI as Managing Inspector for Further Education, and also for Policy and Planning.
In addition, she was Principal Inspector of English and a specialist inspector for drama across all sectors of education.
The Department of Education said that Mrs Graham also has extensive experience in leading policy development, including in shared education, teacher professional learning and leadership development, integrated education and Irish medium education.
