Man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl is refused bail at Derry Magistrates Court

A man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl was today refused bail at Derry Magistrates Court.

Manjit Rathore is charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child under 16, child abduction, encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity, paying a child for sex and sexual grooming.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between December 1 and December 19 last year.

A previous court hearing was told that Rathore, who is 20 years-old and whose address was given as Fox Hollies Road in Birmingham, was arrested after he was found with the alleged injury party in a room in a Derry hotel.

The girl's father had contacted police to report her missing.

Rathore has been in custody since December and he appeared via video link before today's sitting of the local magistrates court to apply for bail.

A police officer told the court that they would object to bail for a number of reasons.

The officer said that if given bail to Birmingham, Rathore would be 'out of reach' for local police and would have access to the internet.

He said that the alleged injured party was 'infatuated' with the defendant and police feared that the girl would 'abscond' from home and leave the jurisdiction to be with him if Rathore was granted bail.

The officer said that an 'aggravating' factor in the case was the allegation that the defendant instigated the sexual contact with the girl on the night before her 15th birthday so he could 'deliberately' have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Making the bail application, Rathore's solicitor, Andrew Beech, said his client had no desire to make contact with the alleged injury party and understood the consequences if he did so.

Mr Beech said a £10,000 surety was available from Rathore's mother and added that his client would abide by any conditions imposed as part of bail.

If granted bail to an address in Birmingham, Mr Beech said Rathore, who he said had now been in custody for nine and a half months, would have the support of his family and they would be able to 'keep an eye on him'.

However, Judge Barney McElholm refused the bail application.

He said Rathore had shown himself to be a 'resourceful and manipulative' person and was not someone who was suitable for bail.

The defendant was remanded in continuing custody.