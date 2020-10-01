Mattress placed against front door of a house in Derry this morning and set on fire

Contact
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an arson attack at a property in Derry this morning.
It was reported at around 1am, that a mattress was set against the front door of the property at Pine Street in the Waterside and set alight, causing extensive damage to the front door of the property.
The fire was extinguished by NIFRS.
Two residents were home at the time of the incident but there were no injuries.
Detective Sergeant Burns said: “Enquiries are ongoing and police would ask for anyone who has information to contact them at Stand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 79 of 01/10/20.
“You can also submit and online report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.