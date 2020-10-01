Mattress placed against front door of a house in Derry this morning and set on fire

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an arson attack at a property in Derry this morning.

It was reported at around 1am, that a mattress was set against the front door of the property at Pine Street in the Waterside and set alight, causing extensive damage to the front door of the property.

The fire was extinguished by NIFRS.

Two residents were home at the time of the incident but there were no injuries.

Detective Sergeant Burns said: “Enquiries are ongoing and police would ask for anyone who has information to contact them at Stand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 79 of 01/10/20.

“You can also submit and online report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”