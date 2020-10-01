Strangers comes to the aid of a Derry woman who recently took on the care of her grandchildren after the children's mum passed away

A Derry charity has thanked people who recently came to the aid of a family in the city.

The Kindness of Strangers runs a shop at Castle Street in the city centre.

Money raised from donated items is to used to support local families in need.

A spokesperson for the charity said they were recently approached by a local woman who had taken on the full-time care of her three granddaughters.

"The children’s mum passed away and granny stepped in to care for her grandchildren so she could keep her family together," the spokesperson said.

"Granny was struggling significantly to make ends meet and had started to sell the furniture in her home so she could feed and care for her grandchildren."

The charity appealed for help for the woman and her grandchildren.

"We received food, toiletries, clothes, toys and all the little bits and bobs little girls need, including a brand new tablet," the spokesperson said.

"We also received support from one kind stranger called Gary from Discount Tyres. Gary decided to work like a crazy person changing and recycling tyres in exchange for a donation.

"Gary raised £600 and 200 Euro for this granny and her granddaughters.

"Thank you Gary for supporting an incredible kinship care family. We appreciate your hard work and all your support."