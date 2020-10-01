County Derry manufacturer links up with leading UK designer

Contact
A County Derry manufacturer has again showed its ability to adapt to the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic by teaming up with one of the UK's leading designers.
When the pandemic hit, Magherafelt-based Bloc Blinds adapted to produce personal protection equipment to fight the virus, and now the company has collaborated with UK printed textile designer Laura Slater on an exclusive collection of designs.
The designer, who established her design studio and print workshop in West Yorkshire after graduating from the Royal College of Art in 2007, has an impressive client list including Heals, Harvey Nichols and John Lewis.
Last year, Bloc Blinds invested over £100k in the installation of bespoke fabric printing facilities at its manufacturing headquarters. The move was in response to consumer demand for custom patterns and personalisation when selecting fabrics.
Cormac Diamond, Bloc Blinds Managing Director said their new printing capability had helped with the partnership.
“As a forward thinking and innovative company, we strive to keep our finger on the pulse of changing consumer needs – and that is exactly why we made this investment in fabric printing and partnered with Laura.
"Our new printing capability means we can offer customers new designs, which have been created exclusively for Bloc Blinds by contemporary artists such as Laura Slater.
"We are delighted to share this collection with our customers exclusively from our online site.”
Laura Slater said that the collaboration had been enjoyable.
“I enjoyed the process of designing and creating new prints exclusive to Bloc Blinds," she said.
"The unique collection of designs reflects the impact nature has on our modern lifestyle. I hope to offer people the opportunity to incorporate natural colours and prints into their living space and enjoy bringing the outside in.”
