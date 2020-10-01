Major road improvements underway in County Derry

Roads in Moneyneena and Clady have become the latest in County Derry to undergo resurfacing work.

In Clady, the resurfacing work will cover from the Glenone crossroads to the Moneygran Road, and extend a distance of approximately 580m in length.

A road closure between the Glenone crossroads and the Ballymacombs Road will be necessary during the second phase of the work, from November 2 to November 15 and a diversion will be in place.

Two-way traffic flow will be in operation on the Clady Road between Monday, September 28, and Friday, October 30.

Local Mid Ulster District Councillor, Martin Kearney, has welcomed the scheme.

“I welcome this 580m stretch of road improvement stretching from the centre of Clady village to the junction known locally as Weir's Corner,” he told the County Derry Post.

“Since becoming a councillor I have campaigned for this upgrade. The road surface on approach to the village has been in poor repair for some time.

“I also welcome the upgrade of the existing footpath, a distance of 390m. This will encourage sustainable travel in the area.

“This is a very popular stretch of footpath linking the village of Clady with nearby Glenone and close to the nearby walkways at Molloy's Ford and the Waterwall.

"These repairs will necessitate inconvenience for road users for a considerable period of time with lane closures under traffic signal control.

“Advance warning signage for the closure will be provided and diversion routes will be signed as necessary. Local delays are to be expected.

"I have also requested an upgrade of the pathway from Weir's Corner to Glenone itself to further facilitate pedestrians.

“This is also a very popular stretch of walkway which is widely used, linking Clady village with Glenone itself.”

Meanwhile, in Moneyneena, work has commenced on a section of the B40 Moneyneany Road, from Moydamlaght Road to Drumderg Road.

The 2km scheme, which includes 1.1km of existing footway from St Eoghan's Primary School to Gortanri, is scheduled for completion by October 28.

A diversion will be in place during the second phase of the work, between October 19 and October 28, with traffic from Feeny and Dungiven diverted onto the A6 Foreglen Road and A6 Glenshane Road.

Local councillor, Cora Corry, said safety at the site was a priority.

“I am delighted that this work has commenced as well as much needed footway improvements to the local primary school, St Eoghan's,” she said.

Priority

“Road safey is a priority and I am pleased that the inclusion of an infil footway that will be constructed at the Douglas Bridge footbridge to Moneyneena village, which is used by families and walkers alike, will help improve road safety at this particular dangerous part of the road.

"I would also encourage road users especially those coming from Feeny and Dungiven to take note of the dates for road closures from 19th until 28th October and follow the diversions in place.

“As the road will be closed to through traffic from Moydamlaght to Derrynoid Road. Local traffic will follow a one way signal traffic control system.”