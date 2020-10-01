Rise in Derry COVID-19 cases set to top agenda at Stormont meeting later today

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Derry is expected to top the agenda at a meeting today of the Northern Ireland Executive.

As cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area continued to rise yesterday, the Health Minister Robin Swann said it was 'inevitable' that new restrictions would be introduced in the local region.

The latest figures from the Department of Health revealed yesterday that 487 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Derry and Strabane region in the last seven days.

This is a rate of 323 per 100,000 people – one of the highest rates of any area of the UK.

Mr Swann said if people don’t 'adjust' their behaviours and attitudes, hospital admissions will exceed those during the first wave of the disease.

“We are not powerless, you are not powerless, we can reclaim a better future for ourselves, our families, and for our fellow citizens,” he said.

Mr Swann said he did not wish to return to a lockdown, but stressed that all options would have to be considered during today's meeting.