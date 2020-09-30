Vital funding support for Derry groups helping people through the pandemic

Groups in Derry have received more than £20,000 to support people during the current difficult times.

The National Lottery Community Fund has given out the money.

ALLY Foyle, based in Derry, is using a £7,820 grant from the fund to run artistic therapy workshops and equine assisted therapy workshops.

The money is also being used to provide gardening self-care packages for older people, so they can grow and look after their own vegetables, fruit and flowers at their homes or care facility.

Drumahoe Community Preschool is using a £6,600 grant to construct a temporary outdoor classroom so that they can continue to provide their pre-school service for children, aged 3-4, while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The group are also using the funding to purchase resources, equipment and activity packs for each of the children.

ARC Fitness, based in Derry, is using a £2,500 grant to deliver an online programme of support and physical activities for people in recovery from drug and alcohol dependence.

The project focuses on improving mental health and self-esteem through online group recovery meetings and training.

U3A Foyle in Derry is using a £8,620 grant to provide a platform for members so they can continue to host virtual learning and an archive for all activities such as video classes, keep fit, language and social groups, information booklets and weekly emails.

The money is also being used to purchase laptops and tablets for members.