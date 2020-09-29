Today's COVID-19 figures show that the rise in positive cases in Derry and Strabane council area continues

The latest statistics show that the rate of positive Covid-19 cases has continued to increase in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Figures released today by the Department of Health have revealed that there have been 401 positive cases of the disease identified in the local council area from September 22 to September 28.

This is in comparison with 138 positive cases in the seven days beforehand from September 14 to September 20.

The rate of positives cases in Derry and Strabane is 266.1 per 100,000 people - more than double the rate in any of the other ten council areas in Northern Ireland.

The council with the second highest rate is Belfast which has a rate of 123.7 per 100,000 people.

The majority of the cases identified in the Derry and Strabane council area continue to involve people under the age of 40.

There have been 58 cases identified in the local council area among young people aged 19 or younger in the last seven days.

A total of 204 cases have been identified in people aged between 20 and 39.

There have been 104 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

In the past week, there have been 27 positive Covid-19 cases identified among people aged between 60 and 79 in the Derry and Strabane area.

There has been eight positive cases reported in people over the age of 80.

There has been a total of 4,590 tests carried out in the Derry and Strabane area over the period from September 22 to September 28.