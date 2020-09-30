Conan's new cycle jersey supporting rescue group

A cycling jersey that originated from a County Derry primary school pupil's work in May is now being sold to raise money for Foyle Search and Rescue.

The design was created by Conan Shivers, then a Year 7 pupil at St Mary's Primary School in Draperstown, as part of the remote learning put in place by the school.

The jersey features the slogan 'Save Lives, Keep Your Distance' prominently on the front, and was quickly picked up by figures all over the cycling world.

Former professional cyclist and current sports presenter Daniel Lloyd and Eurosport presenter Orla Chennaoi, a past pupil of St Mary's called for the jersey to be produced and sold.

French blogger Justin Velo brought the design to life and famous sports design company, Pactimo, got involved to produce the jersey.

It is now on sale at St Mary's, with the proceeds going to Foyle Search and Rescue.

Corinne Coyle, Principal of St Mary's, said the project has provided the school with a welcome opportuniy to contribute to the charity.

“We will be selling to cycling fanatics throughout the globe,” she told the County Derry Post.

“We are excited to see this tremendous project reach a climax this week as we launch the sale of Conan Shiver’s cycling jersey in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue.

Conan pictured with Ronan McLaughlin of Sustrans NI and a representative from Foyle Search and Rescue.

“When Conan designed his unique jersey for a class project during lockdown, we never imagined that it would be produced by a leading sports manufacturer and promoted worldwide.

“This has provided us with an unexpected but welcome opportunity to support a fabulous charity - Foyle Search and Rescue.”

Foyle Search and Rescue said they were 'extremely proud' to have been selected as the school's charity for the fundraiser.

“We were delighted to be chosen to benefit from the funds,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

“When we heard how these funds would be raised we couldn't believe the creativity around the fundraiser and especially the designs that Conan himself created.

“His cycling jersey is very creative, putting all the touches a cycling jersey needs with high visibility, pockets for cycling tools.

“The message of 'Save Lives and Keep Your Distance' it is evident to see that a lot of hard work and though was put into this project and we are not surprised Conan won the competition within his school.

“We as a charity are extremely proud to be chosen to work alongside Conan and St Mary's and very grateful for being given the opportunity to receive these funds.

“They will make an impact and help towards our preservation of life in and around the River Foyle.”

Conan's jersey is now on sale on the Pactimo website. The password to enter the shopping area is 'Draperstown'.