Derry man leading Catholic Church in Ireland calls for 'Family Rosary Crusade' during October

Archbishop Martin urges families to come together for prayer.

Archbishop Eamon Martin

Archbishop Eamon Martin

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Derry man leading the Catholic Church in Ireland has called for a 'Family Rosary Crusade' against Covid-19 during the month of October.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland said he would invite families to pray the Rosary together at home each day for 'God’s protection during this time of Coronavirus'.

“These past six months have reminded us of the importance of the “domestic Church” – the Church of the sitting room and kitchen – the Church that meets every time a family stands or kneels down, or sits down to pray together.

“It has also helped us realise how important is the vocation of parents to be the primary teachers and leaders of their children in faith and prayer.

“That is why I am calling for a “Family Rosary Crusade against Covid-19” during October – encouraging you to pray the Rosary, or even a decade of the Rosary, each day during the month of October.

"Pray for your own family and loved ones and for all those whose health or livelihood is being seriously impacted by the coronavirus crisis.”

Archbishop Martin is also inviting families to spread the word online.

“Using the #FamilyRosaryCrusade or #OctoberFamilyRosary hashtags please feel free to share a picture or a short sound clip of your family saying a “Hail Mary”, “Our Father” or “Glory Be”! on social media.”

