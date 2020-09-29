Derry man leading Catholic Church in Ireland calls for 'Family Rosary Crusade' during October

Contact
Archbishop Eamon Martin
The Derry man leading the Catholic Church in Ireland has called for a 'Family Rosary Crusade' against Covid-19 during the month of October.
Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland said he would invite families to pray the Rosary together at home each day for 'God’s protection during this time of Coronavirus'.
“These past six months have reminded us of the importance of the “domestic Church” – the Church of the sitting room and kitchen – the Church that meets every time a family stands or kneels down, or sits down to pray together.
“It has also helped us realise how important is the vocation of parents to be the primary teachers and leaders of their children in faith and prayer.
“That is why I am calling for a “Family Rosary Crusade against Covid-19” during October – encouraging you to pray the Rosary, or even a decade of the Rosary, each day during the month of October.
"Pray for your own family and loved ones and for all those whose health or livelihood is being seriously impacted by the coronavirus crisis.”
Archbishop Martin is also inviting families to spread the word online.
“Using the #FamilyRosaryCrusade or #OctoberFamilyRosary hashtags please feel free to share a picture or a short sound clip of your family saying a “Hail Mary”, “Our Father” or “Glory Be”! on social media.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.