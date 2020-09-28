Pipe bomb partially exploded during an attack in Derry earlier today

Contact
Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a pipe bomb being located in the McGarvey Court area of Derry today.
McGarvey Court is located in the Brigade area of the Waterside.
Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “The incident was reported to police upon the discovery of the suspicious device this afternoon.
“ATO were tasked to the scene and an object found in the area, described as a crude explosive device, has been taken away for further examination.
“It is believed the device may have partially exploded at some stage and minor damage is reported to have been caused to a garden at a property in the area, thankfully no one has been injured.
“Enquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1159 28/9/20.”
