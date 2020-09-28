Pupils and staff isolating at County Derry grammar school

A number of pupils and staff at a County Derry grammar school are self-isolating following a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school community.

Mr Neil McClements, Principal of Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt made the announcement in a letter to parents today and said the affected area of the school has been given a deep clean.

"I wish to inform you that a member of our school community has tested positive for Covid‑19," he said.

"I have sought the most up-to-date advice from the Public Health Agency (PHA) and ensured that the affected area in the school has now undergone an enhanced clean.

"The pupils and staff that are affected have been notified separately and will now be required to isolate for a period of 14 days in line with advice from PHA.

"I do appreciate the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and wish to reassure you that every precaution has been taken.

"Ensuring the safe return of pupils and staff to school is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed."

The news comes as the most recent data revealed there had been 148 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Mid Ulster District Council area over the last seven days.

The rate of cases per 100,000 people now stands at 100.3 in the area.