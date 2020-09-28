Today's COVID-19 figures show a continued rise in positive cases in Derry and Strabane council area

The latest statistics show that the rate of positive Covid-19 cases has continued to increase in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Figures released by the Department of Health have revealed that there have been 355 positive cases of the disease identified in the local council area from September 21 to September 27.

This is in comparison with 127 positive cases in the seven days beforehand from September 14 to September 20.

The rate of positives cases in Derry and Strabane is 235.6 per 100,000 people - more than double the rate in any of the other ten council areas in Northern Ireland.

The council with the second highest rate is Belfast which has a rate of 114.3 per 100,000 people.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of cases in the Mid Ulster District Council area - from 32 cases last week to 148 cases in the past seven days.

The majority of the cases identified in the Derry and Strabane council area in the last seven days involve people under the age of 40.

There have been 54 cases identified in the local council area among young people aged 19 or younger.

A total of 180 cases have been identified in people aged between 20 and 39.

There have been 92 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

In the past week, there have been 21 positive Covid-19 cases identified among people aged between 60 and 79 in the Derry and Strabane area.

There has been eight positive cases reported in people over the age of 80.

There has been a total of 4,540 tests carried out in the Derry and Strabane area over the period from September 21 to September 27.