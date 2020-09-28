Police officer knocked down by a scrambler during an incident in Derry last night

A police officer was knocked down by a scrambler in Derry last night.

PSNI officers were responding to reports of scrambler and motorbikes in Kilfennan Country Park.

A police spokesperson said a man on one of the scramblers drove the vehicle directly at one of the officers, knocking him to the ground.

"Thankfully, a number of residents assisted our colleague and he was able to get to his feet to retrieve and seize the bike. The male rider and the other bikes made off," the spokesperson said.

"We are grateful to the residents who assisted, and would like to thank them for their help.

"We would also like to echo their sentiments; many of the residents expressed concern that it could easily have been a child or an elderly neighbour knocked down.

"If you can identify the people involved, please make contact with us and quote the reference number 1208 of 27/9/20.

"If your child has access to a motorbike, a quad or a scrambler, make sure they are only using it on private land, with permission, and with the appropriate safety measures. The dangers when they are used otherwise are obvious."