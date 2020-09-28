Lumen Christi College is the latest school in Derry to confirm a positive Covid-19 case

Lumen Christi College has become the latest school in Derry to confirm a positive Covid-19 case.

The school's principal contacted parents over the weekend to say that a member of the 'school community' has tested positive for the virus.

The school said in line with advice from the Public Health Agency (PHA) an 'enhanced clean' of the school has been carried out and staff have undertaken a risk assessment to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the case.

"These individuals have been contacted directly and advised to stay at home and isolate," the school said.

It is understood that a significant number of local schools have reported positive Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

Like Lumen Christi College, the schools have all been following PHA advice on how to manage the situation.

Meanwhile, a new COVID-19 test centre will start operating in Derry today in response to the massive spike in positive cases in the local area.

The new mobile test centre will open at the Magee campus of Ulster University.

There have been 316 positive cases of the disease identified in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in the last seven days.

The local council area continues to have the highest rate of positive cases of any council area in Northern Ireland.

A total of 4,348 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the Derry and Strabane area in the last seven days, over the period from September 20 to September 26.

This is a significant increase from the previous seven-day period when 3,454 people were tested.

A high level of testing is seen a a vital way of stopping the spread of the virus.

At present, the only public test centre in the local council area is located at Maydown.

The new mobile centre will alternate each week between the Coleraine and Magee campuses of the university.

The mobile testing unit will be available to members of the local community as well as students and staff.

A spokesperson for Ulster University said they have been working with the Public Health Agency (PHA) over recent weeks to establish and implement the centre.

“It is part of the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) public testing programme through which everyone in Northern Ireland with symptoms of COVID-19 is eligible for a free test and will help ensure a robust public health response as we move through the next stages of the pandemic.

“The availability of a mobile testing unit on campus provides students with rapid access to testing and where students are symptomatic and in need of a test, it will help the University to mitigate the risk of spread on campus.”

Access to testing at the Magee test centre will be by appointment only, booked via the existing DHSC channels, either online or by calling 119.

Derry's Mayor Brian Tierney has appealed for people to keep up the fight against the virus.

“We all have a responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe,” he said.

“Please adhere to social distancing measures, wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask where required and reduce your social interactions.

“We appeal to you all to use your common sense on issues like travel, shopping and socialising, work from home if you can, and ask yourself how important a journey or other planned activity is and how much additional risk would it bring to you or others and most importantly reduce your contact with people.

“By taking these steps and acting responsibly we can all play our part in preventing the spread of the virus across our region,” said the Mayor.