Fears over 60mph speed limit on a Derry road beside a busy residential area

A local councillor is trying to get the speed limit reduced on a road in the Waterside area of Derry.
At present, the speed limit on the Rossdowney Road past Ballyoan Cemetery is 60mph.
However, Philip McKinney, an Alliance councillor on Derry City and Strabane District Council, is seeking to have the limit reduced to 30 mph.
He says this is because of safety fears in relation to residential areas along the road.
Cllr McKinney has written to the Department of Infrastructure who are responsible for setting speed limits.
“This road runs through a built up area where the present speed limit is the national speed limit,” he said.
“This part of Rossdowney Road runs onto Crescent Link dual carriageway, which is a 50mph limit.
“The area surrounding this part of the road has a residential area Blackthorn Manor facing onto it, with pedestrians access onto Rossdowney Road. I have had reports of children from these houses running out into fast-moving traffic.
“Lineal House and Ballyoan Cemetery have their entrance and exit on to Rossdowney Road.”
Cllr McKinney said drivers use Rossdowney Road from the Ardlough Road to miss out Caw roundabout.
“I would propose that a 30mph zone be introduced 50 metres past Ballyoan Cemetery entrance towards Ardlough Road direct, through to the junction with Crescent Link.
“The residents of this area and I strongly believe a serious accident will happen unless vehicle speed limit is reduced on this part of Rossdowney Road.”
