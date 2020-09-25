Classes sent home from St Columb's College in Derry to self-isolate

A number of classes at St Columb's College in Derry were today sent home to self-isolate.

The school said the decision was taken in the 'best interest' of the school's pupils and staff.

It comes as the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area continues to rise.

In a message to parents, St Columb's College principal, Finbar Madden, thanked parents for their co-operation in collecting their sons from the school earlier today.

He said that there was no need for the pupils who were sent home today to do anything more than self-isolate at the moment, unless they are contacted by the Public Health Agency's Track and Trace team.

Mr Madden said a 'very small' number of parents have been contacted by the school and have been asked to keep St Columb's informed of any further developments.

"Further information will be made available as it emerges, but at this time it is my expectation that St Columb's College will be open for all our pupils on Monday morning," Mr Madden's message stated.

"A further message will be sent out on Sunday to provide final confirmation," he added.