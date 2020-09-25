Pool at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry will remain closed next week for maintenance work

Derry City and Strabane District Council has said the pool at Templemore Sports Complex will remain closed next week to allow for the ongoing maintenance work to be completed.

A spokesperson for the council’s leisure section apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Templemore Sports Complex will remain open for gym and classes.

Bookings can be online and users must arrive 'gym ready' as shower and changing room facilities will be closed.

Vending machines will be operational but on-site cafes remain closed and drinking water stations will be placed out of use so users are advised to bring their own drinking water.

Users will be required to sanitise on arrival and departure and to adhere to strict social distancing measures.