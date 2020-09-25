Today's COVID-19 figures reveal that positive cases continue to rise in Derry and Strabane council area

The latest statistics show that the rate of positive Covid-19 cases has continued to increase in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

Figures released by the Department of Health have revealed that there have been 242 positive cases of the disease identified in the local council area from September 18 to September 24.

This is in comparison with 82 positive cases in the seven days beforehand from September 11 to September 17.

The rate of positives cases in Derry and Strabane is 160.6 per 100,000 people.

This is the highest by a wide margin of all the council areas in Northern Ireland.

The councils with the second highest rate is Belfast which has a rate of 102.6 per 100,000 people.

The council area which has the lowest rate is Causeway Coast and Glens, with a rate of 14.6 positive cases per 100,000 people.

The majority of the cases identified in the Derry and Strabane council area in the last seven days involve people under the age of 40.

There have been 33 cases identified in the local council area among young people aged 19 or younger.

A total of 120 cases have been identified in people aged between 20 and 39.

There have been 72 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

In the past week, there have been 13 positive Covid-19 cases identified among people aged between 60 and 79 in the Derry and Strabane area.

There has been four positive cases reported in people over the age of 80.

There has been a total of 3,750 tests carried out in the Derry and Strabane area over the period from September 18 to September 24.