Another Derry bar and restaurant closes for a deep clean after a staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A popular bar and restaurant in Derry has said it will close for the rest of the day after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The owners of Silver Street at Shipquay Street said the closure will allow them to carry out a deep clean of the premises.

The bar and restaurant will reopen tomorrow.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the bar said: "It is with regret we have to close Silver Street today for a deep clean, one of our staff members has tested positive, all those in affected work bubble will be tested today.

"Any customer concerned feel free to ring Silver Street on 7137 1965, between now and 7pm. We will not be as answering any questions of this nature on any social media platform.

"We will reopen tomorrow at 3pm, looking forward to seeing you all soon."

Silver Street is the latest in a long line of businesses to be impacted by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Derry.

The local council area now has the highest rate of positive cases of all eleven council areas in Northern Ireland.