Two arrested following PSNI drug searches

Police have made two arrests following searches in Coleraine, Portstewart and Dunloy, Co Antrim, in which a number of items were seized.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "District Support Team carried out a number of searches in Coleraine, Portstewart and Dunloy yesterday as part of continuing efforts to tackle drug related criminality in the community.

"This was a significant local operation supported by colleagues from Tactical Support Group. Items seized included Class A and Class C substances, suspected prescription drugs, mobile phones, a laptop, needles and other drug related paraphernalia, along with a quantity of cash.

"A 38 year old man was arrested on suspicion of a range of drug offences including being concerned in the production of a Class A Controlled Drug and Possession of Class A Controlled Drugs With Intent to Supply. He is currently helping us with our enquiries.

"A 61 year old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B and Class C. She was released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Drugs ruin lives and damage communities. We will continue to act on all information provided to us and target those who seek to exploit vulnerable people for their own criminal gain.

"If you have information about the sale and supply of illegal and controlled drugs in your neighbourhood you can contact us on 101 or the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."