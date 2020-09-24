Part of the Foyle Bridge in Derry will be closed for several hours tomorrow morning

The city-bound lanes on Foyle Bridge will be closed for several hours tomorrow morning.

Traffic will be diverted away from the Madam's Bank Bank road from Caw roundabout to Culmore roundabout from 4.30am to 7am.

The closure is being implemented to facilitate the sweeping of carriageways, footpaths and cutting grass.

Motorists will have to follow a diversion and are being asked to plan their journeys as a result.