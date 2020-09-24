New mobile COVID-19 testing centre set to be established in Derry and Strabane council area

Talks are underway in a bid to get a new mobile COVID-19 test centre set up as soon as possible in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

This is in response to a massive rise in recent weeks in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the local council area.

Figures released by the Department of Health show that there have been 213 positive cases in Derry and Strabane in the seven days from September 17 to September 23.

The rate of cases in the local council area is 141.4 per 100,000 people.

This is the highest rate of all 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

The sharp rise in local cases has brought the issue of testing to the fore.

At present, there is a public Covid test centre at Maydown, with a separate test centre at Gransha for healthcare workers.

However, at a meeting of the council in the Guildhall this afternoon, an appeal was made by independent councillor Paul Gallagher for a test centre to be set up in Strabane in response to the recent increase in positive cases.

Speaking at the meeting, council chief executive John Kelpie said the council has been in discussions with the health authorities in recent days about getting a mobile unit set up in Strabane.

The meeting was told that these discussions are continuing and that it was hoped the test centre could be up and running by the weekend.