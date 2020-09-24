Derry man described as a 'danger to women' is refused bail at the local magistrates court

A man described as a 'danger to women' was today refused bail at Derry Magistrates Court.

David Doherty is charged with threatening to burn down his former partner's house.

The offence is alleged to have happened on June 23 this year.

When he originally appeared in court on the charge, 32-year-old Doherty, who is from Claragh Court in Strathfoyle, was released on bail.

One of the conditions of his bail was that he was not allowed to consume alcohol.

However, when police officers called to his house two days after he had been released on bail, a breath test found alcohol within his system.

He was arrested and remanded in custody.

Doherty appeared before the local magistrates court today via video link from prison for a new application for bail.

His defence solicitor told the court although the alcohol reading had been on the 'lower side', Doherty released he had 'blown his opportunity' just two days after being released on bail.

In relation to the charge, the solicitor said that Doherty denied the threat charge which had been alleged to have made during a conversation between Doherty and the alleged injured party.

The solicitor said Doherty had been in custody for a 'long time' and that it was her understanding that it could be 'weeks or months' before the case is dealt with.

She said that Doherty had been released on compassionate bail in August to attend a family funeral and there had been no issues.

However, a representative for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told the court that they would be opposed to the bail application.

The PPS representative described Doherty as a 'serial domestic offender' who been convictions in relation to three different women and had breached bail on nine previous occasions.

He said that they would also have concerns about the accused contacting the alleged injury party if he was released.

Resident Magistrate Barney McElholm rejected the bail application.

Judge McElholm described Doherty as a 'danger to women'.

“He is a controlling and manipulative individual and is not someone who is suitable for bail,” he said.

Doherty was remanded in continuing custody until October 8.