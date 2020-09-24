Eighteen members of staff off work due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

Eighteen staff members from a ward at Altnagelvin Hospital are currently off work as a result of a Covid-19 outbreak.

in a statement to the BBC, the Western Health Trust confirmed that three members of staff on ward 40 have tested positive for the disease.

Another 15 are currently off work and self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

The trust said all 23 patients on the ward have been tested and there are currently no positive cases.

It is understood stroke patients are treated on ward 40.