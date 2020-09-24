Derry bar and restaurant closed today for deep clean after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Contact
Coronavirus
A popular bar and restaurant in Derry is closed today because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the Cosh Bar and Grill said they had closed the premises to allow a deep clean to be carried out.
"Staff and customer safety is our number 1 priority, apologies for any inconvenience this may cause," the spokesperson said in a post on the bar's Facebook page.
The premises will also be disinfected with a 'mist treatment'.
"All of our staff members are now booked in for tests," the spokesperson added.
The Cosh will reopen tomorrow under the 'safe & strict measures' that the business has had in place since it reopened.
There has been a sharp rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in recent weeks.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.