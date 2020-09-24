Derry bar and restaurant closed today for deep clean after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A popular bar and restaurant in Derry is closed today because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the Cosh Bar and Grill said they had closed the premises to allow a deep clean to be carried out.

"Staff and customer safety is our number 1 priority, apologies for any inconvenience this may cause," the spokesperson said in a post on the bar's Facebook page.

The premises will also be disinfected with a 'mist treatment'.

"All of our staff members are now booked in for tests," the spokesperson added.

The Cosh will reopen tomorrow under the 'safe & strict measures' that the business has had in place since it reopened.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area in recent weeks.