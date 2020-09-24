Damage caused to postal vehicles in Coleraine

Contact
Police are investigating a report of criminal damage caused to a number of postal vehicles in Coleraine.
A spokesperson has said they are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which occurred overnight.
"It was reported that damage was caused to seven vans at commercial premises in the New Row depot overnight between the hours of 6.00pm September 23rd and 4.00 am this morning, September 24th," they said.
"Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 222 of 24/09/20."
A report can be submitted online online using the PSNI non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.