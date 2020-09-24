Special celebrations being planned to mark the impact of Derry's patron saint

Contact
A stained glass window in honour of St Colmcille.
Donegal County Council Library Service and Libraries NI are inviting tenders for a re-imagined version of the Schools’ Folklore Collection associated with Colmcille.
This project will consist of designing, developing and delivering workshops for primary school children both in County Donegal and County Derry.
In line with Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time, the facilitator will prepare an online version of the workshops, if physical access to schools is not permitted.
The stories will then be compiled, selected and oral recordings made of the children reading their own stories.
The selected story will then be animated and made available online.
The project will culminate in a showcase event which will include the premiere of the animated story.
This exciting project will use modern technology and animation to update and revitalize the story of Colmcille in a new and vibrant way for a 21st century audience.
The closing date for receipt of all proposals is 12pm on October 7.
More information on the project is available on the Donegal County Library website; www.donegallibrary.ie or by contacting Una Mathewson at unamathew@donegalcoco.ie or Donna Cavanagh at dcavanagh@donegalcoco.ie.
