Residents of Derry care home have to be moved out because of 'concerns' over its water quality

Residents of a Derry care home are having to be moved because of 'concerns' over its water quality.

The issue at Greenhaw Lodge Care Home emerged this week following an inspection of the home by the watchdog body, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

A spokesperson for the RQIA said the inspection raised 'serious issues' about the operation of the care home at Racecourse Road.

These, the spokesperson said, had the potential to affect the 'health and well-being' of the home's 39 elderly patients.

“RQIA was also concerned about the fitness of the premises, and the governance and management arrangements at this nursing home,” the spokesperson said.

"Following our inspection, we directed the management of Greenhaw Lodge to carry out a number of specialist tests, which have confirmed concerns about the quality of the water supply.

"This, together with the significant repairs required to the water system which extends throughout the home, means that patients will have to be relocated to protect their safety, health and well-being while remedial works are carried out.”

The RQIA spokesperson said they are liaising with the Western Trust and Greenhaw Lodge management to make sure that families and their loved ones are fully informed of the circumstances leading to this action at this difficult time.

"It is our expectation that the management of Greenhaw Lodge and the Western Trust engage with families on choices that need to be made," the spokesperson said.

Greenhaw Lodge is run by Larchwood Care (NI) Limited which also operates the Culmore Manor care home in Derry.

The Derry News contacted Larchwood Care in relation to the issues at Greenhaw Lodge but no one was available to comment.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said she was concerned at the RQIA's findings.

“Greenhaw Lodge is owned by a company that has interests in a number of other care homes in Derry, Strabane and other parts of Northern Ireland.

“Residents, their relations and the wider public need to be assured that the failures of management at Greenhaw Lodge are not repeated elsewhere.”