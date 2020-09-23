New visitor centre in the heart of Derry's city centre hailed as a huge boost for the local tourism industry

Today was a big day for Derry's tourism industry with the opening of a new visitor centre in the heart of the city.

The new state-of-the-art Visitor Information Centre is located at Waterloo Place.

It be the new hub for tourists to the city and area, looking for advice and information on the top attractions to visit and what events are happening across the city and district.

Previously, the visitor centre was based at Foyle Street.

The refurbishment works for the new centre commenced in December of last year following the decision by Derry City and Strabane District Council to relocate the facility.

Welcoming the completion of the works and the opening of the new facility, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Brian Tierney said the opening of the new visitor information office was a significant milestone for Derry and the wider region.

“This is a fantastic facility and I am hugely impressed with the work that has been done to create this world-class centre in the heart of our city.

"This is a very important tourism capital project for Council and all our partners. We believe that it will greatly benefit our tourism business and domestic and overseas visitors and allow us to showcase and promote our tourism product in a much more animated way to a wider audience.

“This facility will enhance the entire Waterloo Place area of the city and bring new life and activity into a key retail area in the city centre.

"We believe this location, right in the heart of the city centre and adjacent to the historic city walls, will be popular with tourists as Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place is a central hub for visitors to the city and that it will also greatly help retailers and local businesses in that area of the city centre.”