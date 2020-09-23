Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Three men arrested in connection with an INLA 'show of strength' in Derry last year

The men have been arrested in Derry and Strabane

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Three men have been arrested in connection with an INLA 'show of strength' in Derry last year.

The men, aged  27, 28 and 30, were arrested following searches at addresses in Strabane and Derry City.

All three were arrested under the Terrorism Act and were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite for interview.

The PSNI said the arrests are in connection with an incident in 2019 during which a number of individuals holding firearms posed for a photograph in front of INLA graffiti in the Galliagh area. 

Detective Inspector Boyd said: “This search and arrest operation is part of an ongoing investigation into the criminality of the INLA in the North West.

"Dismantling this group is a priority for police due to the threat, risk and harm they pose to our communities.

"The breadth and depth of their criminality has a major impact on our communities in Londonderry and Strabane.

"The INLA claim to be protecting their communities by shooting people they accuse of being involved in crime.

"In reality, it is they who use violence and intimidation to control and exploit their communities. I condemn the INLA’S use of social media to spread the fear of violence they seek to instil in their communities."  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie