Derry company looks to hand out 10,000 masks

A County Derry face mask manufacturer has decided to donate 10,000 surgical face masks to a facility in need.

Paragon Health, based in Limavady, N. Ireland, currently manufacture millions of masks per week and was established in 2020 to help meet the demands for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Paragon Health’s goal is to provide a stable and safe supply of surgical masks to healthcare, industry, hospitality and the general public.

“We are in unprecedented times and although there are very few certainties, one thing we can be sure of is that there is a need for a reliable source of good quality, surgical face masks” said director Martin Tierney.

“This is why we have also decided to donate 10,000 masks to a facility in need before the end of October.”

The company are calling out to members of the public to recommend a facility that would benefit from a donation of 10,000 masks to assist with the work they are doing during Covid-19.

The masks are Type IIR (ASTM 2).

“Whether it is a hospital, nursing home or a local hospice, we want to help them with this donation,” said Mr Tierney.

If you would like to recommend a local facility or business, visit Paragon Health on Linkedin, Twitter or Facebook to post your recommendation.