Guided walks of the Sperrins this autumn

Residents of Mid Ulster are being encouraged to discover the beauty of the Sperrins this autumn after the local council launched a series of guided walks in the area.

The walks, led by experienced hill walking guides, Brendan Adams and Ita McCrory, will be run on a monthly basis, starting on September 27 with the Carntogher Way.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cathal Mallaghan, has said the walks will reveal the lesser spotted aspects of the district.

“Walking can provide many physical and mental well-being benefits and the new series of guided walks that are on offer are designed to make the most of the great outdoors that is in fact right on our doorstep,” he said.

“The series will reveal the hidden gems studded throughout The Sperrins, providing an opportunity for visitors to discover somewhere new, and for local residents to find a new perspective of their home.”

Local councillor for Carntogher, Cora Corry, has also welcomed the development of the festival.

“I am delighted to support the development and promotion of walking routes throughout the district, and promotional campaigns on existing walks,” she told the County Derry Post.

“Walking has become a great source of solace for people and is definitely an activity to be encouraged, especially when we are fortunate enough to live in an area of such outstanding natural beauty.

“Walking has been the “go-to” leisure activity for many people during the Covid-19 restrictions and people have embraced getting back out to nature for some exercise.

“I hope that people will take this opportunity to enjoy guided walking in the area and to visit some of the natural beauty that Mid Ulster has on offer.”

The series will continue through October and November and will resume in January and February 2021. Participation is limited to 15 people per walk and is priced at £10.

Booking is essential and anyone interested can book at The Bridewell Visitor Information Centre in Magherafelt, by calling 028 7963 1510, or visit www.midulstercouncil.org/autumnguidedwalks.