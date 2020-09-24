Contact

Local MLA calls for action on misogyny after survey findings

A survey found that over a quarter of female MLAs had been sexually harassed.

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry MLA has joined growing calls for more action to be taken to tackle misogyny following the publishing of a survey on women in politics.

The survey, published in the Belfast Telegraph, revealed over a quarter of female MLAs have been sexually harassed in political life, at either council or Assembly level.

70% had sexist remarks made to their face by men, while three-quarters have experienced sexism on social media.

Mid Ulster MLA, Emma Sheerin, said the results were worrying.

“The publishing of a survey which has shown the overwhelming majority of female MLAs have suffered from misogyny at some stage in their political life is extremely concerning,” she said.

“It is particularly concerning that the findings show 1/4 of respondents have experienced sexual harassment.

“There has been great work done across this island to dismantle social and economic barriers which have for too long acted as obstacles for women entering political and public life.

“However, there is much more needed to ensure that women feel safe, confident and comfortable in political and public life. The eradication of misogyny will be central to this.

“I would encourage any woman who has been a victim of sexual harassment or abuse in their workplace to report it to the relevant authorities.”

