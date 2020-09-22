Talks held in a bid to tackle the problem of student parties in Derry

Talks have taken place in Derry have student parties in the Rosemount area of the city.

There has been a lot of focus on the Holyland area of Belfast in recent weeks following the return of students to universities.

However, it has now emerged that some residents in Derry have also been experiencing issues with student parties.

The issue is focused on streets around Academy Road.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Mickey Cooper said he had been liasing with police, community safety wardens and Ulster University throughout on the issue of student parties in the area.

He said the discussions would hopefully see residents having a 'quiet night' tonight.

New restrictions came into force tonight which bans people from visiting other households.

The restrictions follow a sharp rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Northern Ireland in recent weeks.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council has seen the biggest increase in cases.

Figures released by the Department of Health have revealed that there have been 125 positive cases of the disease identified in the local council area from September 15 to September 21.

This is in comparison with 56 positive cases in the seven days beforehand from September 8 to September 14.