Talks held in a bid to tackle the problem of student parties in Derry

Contact
The issue with parties is centred around the Academy Road area.
Talks have taken place in Derry have student parties in the Rosemount area of the city.
There has been a lot of focus on the Holyland area of Belfast in recent weeks following the return of students to universities.
However, it has now emerged that some residents in Derry have also been experiencing issues with student parties.
The issue is focused on streets around Academy Road.
Local Sinn Fein councillor Mickey Cooper said he had been liasing with police, community safety wardens and Ulster University throughout on the issue of student parties in the area.
He said the discussions would hopefully see residents having a 'quiet night' tonight.
New restrictions came into force tonight which bans people from visiting other households.
The restrictions follow a sharp rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Northern Ireland in recent weeks.
The Derry City and Strabane District Council has seen the biggest increase in cases.
Figures released by the Department of Health have revealed that there have been 125 positive cases of the disease identified in the local council area from September 15 to September 21.
This is in comparison with 56 positive cases in the seven days beforehand from September 8 to September 14.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.