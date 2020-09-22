People are using ATMs less but withdrawing more cash when they do

Contact
We are using ATMs less, according to the new survey.
People in Derry are using bank machines less when withdrawing cash.
That's the finding of a new report published today by LINK, the UK’s main cash machine network which shows ATM transactions across Northern Ireland halved in the six months since the coronavirus lockdown.
Compared to last year’s numbers, every day, there were 80,000 fewer consumers visiting an ATM to withdraw cash.
While people are visiting cash machines less often, figures show they are taking out more.
This is particularly true in Northern Ireland, where customers are withdrawing £90 per visit rather than £70 before COVID-19.
Across the UK, meanwhile, customers withdrew an average of £82 per visit.
