Latest figures show that rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Derry and Strabane remains the highest in Northern Ireland

The latest statistics show that the rate of positive Covid-19 cases in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area remains the highest in Northern Ireland.

Figures released by the Department of Health have revealed that there have been 125 positive cases of the disease identified in the local council area from September 15 to September 21.

This is in comparison with 56 positive cases in the seven days beforehand from September 8 to September 14.

The rate of positives cases in Derry and Strabane is 85.7 per 100,000 people.

This is the highest of all the council areas in Northern Ireland.

The council area which has the lowest rate is Causeway Coast and Glens, with a rate of 11.1 positive cases per 100,000 people.

The majority of the cases identified in the Derry and Strabane council area in the last seven days involve people under the age of 40.

There have been 17 cases identified in the local council area among young people aged 19 or younger.

A total of 67 cases have been identified in people aged between 20 and 39.

There have been 37 cases in people aged between 40 and 59.

In the past week, there have been seven positive Covid-19 cases identified among people aged between 60 and 79 in the Derry and Strabane area.

There has been one positive case reported in people over the age of 80.

There has been a total of 3,255 tests carried out in the Derry and Strabane area over the period from September 15 to September 21.