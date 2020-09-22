Work to begin on 19 new apartments for people aged over 55 in Derry's city centre

Contact
The new apartment complex will be built at the lower end of Waterloo Street.
Nineteen apartments for people over the age of 55 are to be built in Derry's city centre.
The apartments will be built over businesses currently occupying numbers 50 to 54 Waterloo Street at the lower end of the street.
The complex, which will be built by Clanmill Housing Association, will be made up of 14 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments.
Planning permission for the apartments was granted in April 2017.
However, local Sinn Fein councillor Patricia Logue said the construction had been held up because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the new housing units in Waterloo Street will be for the over-55s.
“It's good news that plans to build nineteen new social homes at lower Waterloo Street are to proceed," she said.
“The new build will comprise of 14x 2 person/1-bedroom apartments, and 5x 3 person/2-bedroom apartments. All apartments will be for the active over-55 age group.
“Increasingly we all are looking at ways of breathing new life into parts of our towns and city centres and provide much needed accommodation.
“It is hoped that the new homes will be ready for tenants by the Spring of 2022."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
This photograph posted by the Ulster Architectural Heritage group shows what it describes as 'water ingress' in the Austins building.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.