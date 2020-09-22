Police are getting 'increasingly concerned' about a missing young Derry woman

Contact
Hannah Gillespie
The PSNI are appealing for information about young Derry woman who is missing.
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Hannah Gillespie, who is missing from the Waterside area of the city.
A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone with information to get in touch.
"Police would be keen to hear from anyone with information about Ms Gillespie, by ringing 101 and quoting reference number 506-21/09/20."
