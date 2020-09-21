Library suspends services after Covid 'incidence'

A County Derry library has suspended all services following what they describe as an 'incidence' of Covid-19 at the premises.

Magherafelt Library, which is situated at The Bridewell Centre in the town, said the move was precautionary.

"As a precautionary measure we have suspended all library services, with immediate effect (from September 21 2020), at Magherafelt Library until further notice. This follows an incidence of Covid-19," they said.

"Thanks to all our customers for your understanding. Further updates on when services will resume will be posted on social media."

Mid Ulster District Council also operate a Tourist Information Centre from the Bridewell building. They have been contacted for comment.