Donegal RNLI station out of action following positive Covid-19 test by crew member

The RNLI has confirmed that its lifeboat on Arranmore in Donegal is out of action after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the RNLI said it has temporarily taken the lifeboat station on the island off service due to a positive case of Covid-19 detected in a volunteer lifeboat crew member.

The RNLI on Arranmore undertook a lifeboat exercise earlier this week.

The RNLI said its standard operating procedures for Covid-19 were adhered to throughout the exercise, which involved no other vessels.

One of the eight people involved in the exercise has since tested positive for Covid-19 and the lifeboat has now been taken off service.

A deep clean of the lifeboat, crew kit and station has been undertaken.

All crew members with contact to the volunteer have been asked to self-isolate and the crew will be tested for Covid-19.

The RNLI said the Coast Guard and the two flanking RNLI lifeboat stations, Bundoran and Lough Swilly, have been informed of the situation.

“Search and rescue cover will be undertaken by other search and rescue assets in the area including RNLI lifeboat stations, the Irish Coast Guard and other declared assets,” the RNLI said.

“Our priority is always for the safety of our lifeboat crew and we will not put them or the public at risk. Arranmore Island RNLI will resume service once it is safe to do so.”