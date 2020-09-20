Man pronounced dead after being airlifted from Donegal beach

Contact
Rescue 118 has been assisting in the search
A man has been pronounced dead in hospital after collapsing today at a Donegal beach.
The man in his 70s collapsed on Rossnowlagh beach on Saturday at around 5.40pm.
It is understood a defibrillator was used to assist the man by members of the public before emergency services arrived. He was airlifted by the Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter to Letterkenny University Hospital.
Gardai confirmed the man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
