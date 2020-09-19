Police in Derry appeal for help in tracing a missing woman.

The PSNI in Derry have appealed for help in tracing a missing woman.

Police are becoming concerned about the whereabouts of Natalia Olejniczak.

Natalia left home at 4pm yesterday, on Friday, September 18, and was heading into town to meet friends.

Natalia’s last known location was the city centre.

If anyone has seen Natalia or know of her whereabouts please contact 101 quoting reference number 25 19/09/2020