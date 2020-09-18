Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Sinn Fein want to see John Hume and Martin McGuinness commemorated in Derry

Party to put forward a motion at council meeting next week

billclinton

John Hume and Martin McGuinness pictured for former US President Bill Clinton

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Sinn Fein want to see John Hume and Martin McGuinness commemorated in Derry.

The party's leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, will next week put forward a proposal at the council's monthly meeting that the local authority explore options for commemorating the two ‘political giants’.

Mr Hume died last month, while Mr McGuinness passed away in 2017.

Cllr Duffy said it was only fitting that the 'huge contribution' made by the two men was recognised in their native city.

“Their efforts in pursuit of peace as well as social and economic justice are recognised across the world as evidenced by the eulogies paid to them after their passing," she said.

“The scale of their contribution can never be overestimated and again that is clear to see from the reverence that both men are held in across this city so we are hopeful that other parties will join us in backing the motion to recognise and acknowledge these two political giants of our time.”

In a message to unionist parties, Cllr. Duffy said: “Whilst I know that there are some within the unionist community who might hold a different viewpoint, both Martin and John continuously reached out the hand of friendship to all and it is my sincere hope that their contribution to peace can now be recognised by all in this city.”

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie