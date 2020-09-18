Contact
John Hume and Martin McGuinness pictured for former US President Bill Clinton
Sinn Fein want to see John Hume and Martin McGuinness commemorated in Derry.
The party's leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, will next week put forward a proposal at the council's monthly meeting that the local authority explore options for commemorating the two ‘political giants’.
Mr Hume died last month, while Mr McGuinness passed away in 2017.
Cllr Duffy said it was only fitting that the 'huge contribution' made by the two men was recognised in their native city.
“Their efforts in pursuit of peace as well as social and economic justice are recognised across the world as evidenced by the eulogies paid to them after their passing," she said.
“The scale of their contribution can never be overestimated and again that is clear to see from the reverence that both men are held in across this city so we are hopeful that other parties will join us in backing the motion to recognise and acknowledge these two political giants of our time.”
In a message to unionist parties, Cllr. Duffy said: “Whilst I know that there are some within the unionist community who might hold a different viewpoint, both Martin and John continuously reached out the hand of friendship to all and it is my sincere hope that their contribution to peace can now be recognised by all in this city.”
