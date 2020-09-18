IMPORTANT TRAFFIC NOTICE: Large section of Derry to Dungiven road to close this evening for the entire weekend

Contact
Motorists are being urged to plan their journeys as a large section of the main Derry to Dungiven road will closed this weekend.
The section of the road from Drumahoe to the junction with Tamnaherin Road will be closed from 7pm on Friday until 7am on Monday morning.
This will lead to significant traffic disruption this weekend.
All traffic will be diverted via Maydown, Campsie, Eglinton and the Tamnhaherin Road where traffic will rejoin the A6.
The traffic management plan can be viewed below.
