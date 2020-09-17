Contact

Small threat of flooding at Creggan reservoir is holding back major building plans in Derry, says local MLA

Martina Anderson calls on Infrastructure Minister to take action to sort the issue

Major Fort George projects on hold

The flooding concern is holding back work on sites such as Fort George in Derry, according to Martina Anderson.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The 'miniscule' risk of flooding at Creggan reservoir is stopping major building plans in Derry, a local politician has claimed.

Foyle Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson has suggested that major building developments in the city could be ‘held to ransom’ by overly-restrictive legislation relating to reservoirs.

She has called on Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon to address the the issue by seeking amendments to the current law or provide funding for the upgrade of the Creggan reservoir.

“The current legislation has already stalled the development of a major social housing and community facility in the Glen area of the city,” claimed Ms Anderson.

“This is because the legislation compels the planning authorities to make decisions based on the worst-case scenario, no matter how unlikely that may be.

“This also means that major potential developments at Fort George will be stalled because of the miniscule risk of the Creggan reservoir failing and flooding the surrounding area.”

The local MLA said the 'flawed legislation' was holding' vitally needed social and economic developments in Derry to ransom and entrenches regional inequalities'.

“The solution is for the Infrastructure Nichola Mallon to seek amendments to the legislation in order to reduce its restrictive impact on potential planning decisions and I have written to her on that basis. 

“If the minister is not prepared to pursue such a course of action at this stage, I have also urged her to, at the very least, fund the necessary remedial works at Creggan reservoir so that much-needed projects can finally get the go-ahead,” she added.

